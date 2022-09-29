PM Shehbaz promises to announce a big relief package for farmers after the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad delegation meets the prime minister

The demand for reducing the prices of the tubewell electricity units has been approved

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has promised to announce a big relief package for the farmers after the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

This was stated by the Focal Person of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, Altaf Chattha after the meeting of the farmers’ delegation with the prime minister.

The Focal Person said that Shehbaz Sharif had committed to making the announcement of a relief package in a farmer convention after Eid ul Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

A delegation of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad led by Khalid Khokhar called on the prime minister in Islamabad on Tuesday and informed him about their demands, seeking subsidies on fertilizers and power tariffs and fixing the wheat price as per the global market.

Kissan Ittehad protest continued for the seventh day and a meeting between the delegation and the Prime Minister is also expected.

Advertisement

As per details, the protesting farmers continued their sit-in in the capital and met Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah yesterday for the acceptance of their demands.

The protesting farmers have announced that they will keep demonstrating against the government till their demands are met.

The demonstrators have been demanding subsidies on fertilizers and fixing the wheat price as per the global market.

They are also demanding to provide agricultural machinery and technology on easy loan schemes adding that the price of crops should be fixed before the time of cultivation.

Also Read Security on high alert in Karachi following gun attack on Chinese Security has been on high alert in Karachi following the attack on...