Security on high alert in Karachi following gun attack on Chinese
Security has been on high alert in Karachi following the attack on...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has promised to announce a big relief package for the farmers after the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.
This was stated by the Focal Person of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, Altaf Chattha after the meeting of the farmers’ delegation with the prime minister.
The Focal Person said that Shehbaz Sharif had committed to making the announcement of a relief package in a farmer convention after Eid ul Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).
A delegation of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad led by Khalid Khokhar called on the prime minister in Islamabad on Tuesday and informed him about their demands, seeking subsidies on fertilizers and power tariffs and fixing the wheat price as per the global market.
Kissan Ittehad protest continued for the seventh day and a meeting between the delegation and the Prime Minister is also expected.
As per details, the protesting farmers continued their sit-in in the capital and met Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah yesterday for the acceptance of their demands.
The protesting farmers have announced that they will keep demonstrating against the government till their demands are met.
The demonstrators have been demanding subsidies on fertilizers and fixing the wheat price as per the global market.
They are also demanding to provide agricultural machinery and technology on easy loan schemes adding that the price of crops should be fixed before the time of cultivation.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has promised to announce a big relief package for the farmers after the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal. This was stated by the Focal Person of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, Altaf Chattha after the meeting of the farmers' delegation with the prime minister. The Focal Person said that Shehbaz Sharif had committed to making the announcement of a relief package at a farmer convention after Eid ul Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). A delegation of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad led by Khalid Khokhar called...
PM Shehbaz promises to announce a big relief package for farmers after the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal. Pakistan Kissan Ittehad delegation meets the prime minister The demand for reducing the prices of the tubewell electricity units has been approved ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has promised to announce a big relief package for the farmers after the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal. This was stated by the Focal Person of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, Altaf Chattha after the meeting of the farmers' delegation with the prime minister....
Kissan Ittehad continues its protest for the 6th day The protesting farmers have announced that they will keep demonstrating against the government till their demands are met Chairman Kissan Ittehad said that on his one call the farmers can block the country ISLAMABAD: The Kissan Ittehad protest continued unabated for the sixth day in the capital and the government failed to reach an accord with the demonstrators. The protesting farmers have announced that they will keep demonstrating against the government...
Deadlock continues as talks between government & farmers produce no results. The third round of negotiations between Pakistan's Kissan Ittehad and Rana Sanaullah produced no progress. The Kissan Ittehad has threatened to march toward the red zone. Deadlock continues as talks between government & farmers produce no results as another round of discussions between the government and farmers in protest resulted in a standstill, BOL News reported on Saturday. The third round of negotiations between a delegation from Pakistan's Kissan...
Kissan Ittehad protest continues the third day Farmers and police had a minor clash this morning Chairman Kissan Ittehad rejects notification issued by government ISLAMABAD: The Kissan Ittehad protest is being persevered on the third day with the farmers gathered in the capital from across the country. Farmers' sit-in at Khyber Plaza Chowk continued for the third day as the demonstrates are saying that the government has been acting deaf and mute towards their demands. As per details, a minor...
In a meeting with Rana Sanaullah in Islamabad, the Kissan Ittehad leaders presented their demands. They demanded that the electricity bills should be postponed and power tariffs should be reviewed. “Expensive electricity is badly affecting the agriculture sector,” they said asking the minister to take talks with them seriously. ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday assured leaders of the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad that the government would resolve their issues. In a meeting with Rana Sanaullah in Islamabad, the...
Kissan Ittehad has announced to go to D Chowk and asked the protesting farmers not to go back from the protesting site, creating a tense situation in the federal capital.The farmer leaders from the stage also announced that they had not come here to fight the police and they just wanted the acceptance of their demands. “We are peaceful people, not bullies. We are your brothers, consider us your part.” Farmers sleeping in vehicles were woken up and asked to...
Kissan Ittehad protest to be held in the capital today Red Zone has been sealed by the federal government The government has ordered the deployment of the Anti-Riots Force to ensure the security of the Red Zone ISLAMABAD: In light of the Kissan Ittehad (Farmers union) to be held in the capital today, the Red Zone has been sealed by the federal government. The demonstrating farmers will enter the capital today to protest for their rights amid the rising inflation...
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.