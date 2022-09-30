Advertisement
  • Kissan Ittehad protest: Notification issued by govt rejected by farmers
Kissan Ittehad protest: Notification issued by govt rejected by farmers

Image: Site

  • Kissan Ittehad protest continues the third day
  • Farmers and police had a minor clash this morning
  • Chairman Kissan Ittehad rejects notification issued by government
ISLAMABAD: The Kissan Ittehad protest is being persevered on the third day with the farmers gathered in the capital from across the country.

Farmers’ sit-in at Khyber Plaza Chowk continued for the third day as the demonstrates are saying that the government has been acting deaf and mute towards their demands.

As per details, a minor clash was reported early in the morning between the protesting farmers and the police however, the Kissan Ittehad urged the farmers not to take law in their hands and to remain calm.

On the other hand, Chairman Kissan Ittehad Khalid Hussain Bath said that a meeting was held with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah last night and a notification was issued by the government which is unacceptable.

He said the demonstrators are being obstructed from all sides and containers are placed all over. “We won’t move back untill they address our demands.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the farmers have been demanding subsidies on fertilizers and fixing the wheat price as per the global market.

They are also demanding to provide agricultural machinery and technology on easy loan schemes adding that the price of crops should be fixed before the time of cultivation.

Farmers are also raising voices for free markets instead of middleman and commission culture.

