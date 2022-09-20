Advertisement
KP CM, ministers & bureaucrats use helicopter legally as assembly passes bill .

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has passed an amendment bill on the ministers’ salaries, allowances and privileges.

KP Minister Shaukat Yousufzai presented the bill, which was also supported by PPP MPA Nighat Orakzai.

After the passage of the bill, apart from helicopters, airplanes can also be used by the chief minister, ministers and bureaucrats legally.

The use of helicopters and airplanes must be approved in advance by the Chief Minister.

The chief minister can also hire a private air service in case of non-availability of official helicopters.

Meanwhile, KP Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra speaking in the assembly said that they all were on the same page in the struggle for getting the rights of the province.

Jhagra said that the KP government should be given Rs 60 billion from the federal government in the current fiscal year. If the province is not granted Rs 60 billion, it will suffer from an economic crisis and the centre will be responsible for any untoward situation.

“If we do not get 60 billion rupees, the province will suffer from an economic crisis,” he maintained.

In the PTI government, KP received Rs 68 billion in 21 months.

PPP female MPA Nighat Orakzia presented an adjournment motion passed by the Assembly for debate against the brutal murder of a girl, 23, who was kidnapped and later her mutilated body was found in Badh Bir.

