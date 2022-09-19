Advertisement
KP launches mobile app to provide compensation for flood damages

The mobile app has been launched for transparency in providing compensation.

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has launched a mobile application to assess the damages caused by heavy rains and floods in the province and award compensation.

KP government has launched a mobile application in collaboration with the IT board for assessing the damaged houses in flood-affected areas to ensure transparent relief compensation to the victims.

The representatives of District Administration, Communication & Works (C&W) Department. Irrigation Department, Tehsildars, KP Education Monitoring Authority (KPEMA), Health Department, and Pakistan Army have been included.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director-General (DG) Sharif Hussain said a joint survey has been launched from September 15 to provide compensation for damaged houses in the affected areas.

He said all details and pictures of the affected house and owner’s CNIC and other necessary documents would be uploaded on the application. The survey is being conducted regularly under an approved work plan

DG PDMA said the he compensation of the affected houses will be paid through Bank of Khyber through ATMs and cheques. The amount will be disbursed to the victims in a phased manner and will be based on transparency and impartiality.

He said that instructions have been issued to appoint additional branch and staff in case there is no branch of Bank of Khyber,

The provincial government will give Rs400,000 under a special package to the owners of completely destroyed houses. In case of partial damage, Rs160,000 will be given.

 

Read More News On

Pakistan News


End of Article
