KSA Ambassador met child who gave Umrah savings to flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Maliki summoned a four-year-old kid, Ahmad Mustafa, to the embassy on Monday, where he contributed all the money he had been saving for his parents to go to Umrah.

The ambassador expressed his admiration for the youngster and revealed that the child and his parents would be given complimentary Umrah tickets as guests of the Saudi embassy and that the family would also be able to visit Madina. They will be given passage and other necessary amenities shortly after the national day celebrations conclude in the last week of this month.

#اسلام آباد #پاکستان میں #خادم_حرمین_شریفین کےسفیر جناب نواف بن سعید المالکی نے آج چار سالہ بچے احمد مصطفی اور اس کے والد سے ملاقات کی۔جس نے عمرہ کی غرض سے اپنی جمع شدہ رقم پاکستان میں حالیہ طوفانی بارش اور سیلاب سے متاثرہ لوگوں کی مدد کے لیے پیش کی تھی۔ pic.twitter.com/eP55IUZEoD — السفارة في باكستان – سعودی سفارت خانہ (@KSAembassyPK) September 5, 2022

Ahmad Mustafa, the child’s father, expressed his gratitude to Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Maliki for his kind gesture, noting that Saudi Arabia has always been a caring friend of Pakistan and has always supported it in difficult times.

Nawaf Al-Maliki gave the youngster a memento; praised his desire to serve humanity. He stated that the sentiments of children are a source of pride for the entire nation, and expressed optimism that Pakistan would overcome all difficulties.