Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • KSA Ambassador meets child who gave Umrah savings to flood victims
KSA Ambassador meets child who gave Umrah savings to flood victims

KSA Ambassador meets child who gave Umrah savings to flood victims

Articles
Advertisement
KSA Ambassador meets child who gave Umrah savings to flood victims

KSA Ambassador met child who gave Umrah savings to flood victims

Advertisement
  • Ahmad Mustafa was summoned by Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, where he contributed all the money he had been saving for his parents to go to Umrah.
  • The ambassador expressed his admiration for the youngster
  • he made sure that the child and his parents would be given complimentary Umrah tickets as guests of the Saudi embassy and the family would also be able to visit Madina
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Maliki summoned a four-year-old kid, Ahmad Mustafa, to the embassy on Monday, where he contributed all the money he had been saving for his parents to go to Umrah.

The ambassador expressed his admiration for the youngster and revealed that the child and his parents would be given complimentary Umrah tickets as guests of the Saudi embassy and that the family would also be able to visit Madina. They will be given passage and other necessary amenities shortly after the national day celebrations conclude in the last week of this month.

Advertisement

Ahmad Mustafa, the child’s father, expressed his gratitude to Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Maliki for his kind gesture, noting that Saudi Arabia has always been a caring friend of Pakistan and has always supported it in difficult times.

Also Read

Pakistan Army terms Imran’s statement on COAS appointment ‘defamatory’
Pakistan Army terms Imran’s statement on COAS appointment ‘defamatory’

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that Pakistan Army is...

Nawaf Al-Maliki gave the youngster a memento; praised his desire to serve humanity. He stated that the sentiments of children are a source of pride for the entire nation, and expressed optimism that Pakistan would overcome all difficulties.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
University student gunned down during robber
University student gunned down during robber
Woman asks LHC to initiate contempt proceedings against secretary establishment division
Woman asks LHC to initiate contempt proceedings against secretary establishment division
People again remain deprived of relief as govt nominally cuts POL products' prices
People again remain deprived of relief as govt nominally cuts POL products' prices
NAB says no objection if Hamza granted permanent exemption from appearance
NAB says no objection if Hamza granted permanent exemption from appearance
Arshad murder case: JIT questions PIMS postmortem team for one hour
Arshad murder case: JIT questions PIMS postmortem team for one hour
Farrukh Habib says letter written to NA speaker to accept MNAs resignations
Farrukh Habib says letter written to NA speaker to accept MNAs resignations
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story