Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Lawyers’ colonies to be established in every tehsil and district of the province: CM Punjab
Lawyers’ colonies to be established in every tehsil and district of the province: CM Punjab

Lawyers’ colonies to be established in every tehsil and district of the province: CM Punjab

Articles
Advertisement
Lawyers’ colonies to be established in every tehsil and district of the province: CM Punjab

A file photo of Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi

Advertisement
  • A delegation of Supreme Court lawyers  called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi
  • Former federal minister Moonis Elahi, Advisor Amer Saeed Raan, and Hasaan Niazi Advocate were also present.
  • Parvez Elahi further announced the repair of the Punjab Bar Council and hostel buildings
Advertisement

 

LAHORE: A delegation of Supreme Court lawyers led by Sen. Barrister Ali Zafar, Abid Zubairi and Imtiaz Rashid Siddiqui called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office and discussed different matters.

Former federal minister Moonis Elahi, Advisor Amer Saeed Raan, and Hasaan Niazi Advocate were also present.

The CM announced that lawyers’ colonies would be established in every tehsil and district of the province adding that lawyers and their families would also be provided free medical facilities equal to gazetted officers. He also announced the restoration of the public defender act without any delay and added that around 1500 lawyers would be accommodated through this Act.

The CM announced the construction of a parking plaza near the Shah Chirag building and a service structure for the public prosecution department.

Parvez Elahi further announced the repair of the Punjab Bar Council and hostel buildings and cited that the PBC building was completed in his last tenure. “I have always prioritized the welfare of the legal fraternity and issues of supreme court lawyers would be resolved on a priority basis; the CM declared and added that practical work would be visible in the next few days while his doors are always open to the lawyers’ community. “

Advertisement

 

Amir Saeed Raan mentioned that the design of the parking plaza was approved in 2017-18. Ali Zafar and others thanked the CM for the solution to their problems and noted that the work done by Parvez Elahi in his last tenure is still remembered by the people.

 

Also Read

IHC termed Adiala Jail as concentration camp
IHC termed Adiala Jail as concentration camp

IHC termed the Adiala Jail a Concentration Camp over the tortures of...

 

Jahangir Jhoja, Arshad Jehangir Jhoja, Asif Cheema, Manzoor Warraich, Saqib Gondal, Sardar Tariq, Safdar Shaheen Pirzada, Basharat Gul, Muhammad Jehanzeb, Rana Zulfiqar, Nadir Dogal, Mukhtar Ranjha, Safdar Bosal, and others were included in the delegation.

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Foreign companies welcome to invest in IT sector: President
Foreign companies welcome to invest in IT sector: President
2162 cases solved in DNA & Serology Lab at PCMD-UoK in 2022
2162 cases solved in DNA & Serology Lab at PCMD-UoK in 2022
Faulty heaters irk patients at Services Hospital Lahore
Faulty heaters irk patients at Services Hospital Lahore
Renowned Journalist Mishal Bukhari passes away
Renowned Journalist Mishal Bukhari passes away
Rehabilitation of flood affected people top priority of government: PM
Rehabilitation of flood affected people top priority of government: PM
Vote of confidence should be taken before Jan 11: Imran Khan
Vote of confidence should be taken before Jan 11: Imran Khan
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story