LAHORE: A delegation of Supreme Court lawyers led by Sen. Barrister Ali Zafar, Abid Zubairi and Imtiaz Rashid Siddiqui called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office and discussed different matters.

Former federal minister Moonis Elahi, Advisor Amer Saeed Raan, and Hasaan Niazi Advocate were also present.

The CM announced that lawyers’ colonies would be established in every tehsil and district of the province adding that lawyers and their families would also be provided free medical facilities equal to gazetted officers. He also announced the restoration of the public defender act without any delay and added that around 1500 lawyers would be accommodated through this Act.

The CM announced the construction of a parking plaza near the Shah Chirag building and a service structure for the public prosecution department.

Parvez Elahi further announced the repair of the Punjab Bar Council and hostel buildings and cited that the PBC building was completed in his last tenure. “I have always prioritized the welfare of the legal fraternity and issues of supreme court lawyers would be resolved on a priority basis; the CM declared and added that practical work would be visible in the next few days while his doors are always open to the lawyers’ community. “

Amir Saeed Raan mentioned that the design of the parking plaza was approved in 2017-18. Ali Zafar and others thanked the CM for the solution to their problems and noted that the work done by Parvez Elahi in his last tenure is still remembered by the people.

Jahangir Jhoja, Arshad Jehangir Jhoja, Asif Cheema, Manzoor Warraich, Saqib Gondal, Sardar Tariq, Safdar Shaheen Pirzada, Basharat Gul, Muhammad Jehanzeb, Rana Zulfiqar, Nadir Dogal, Mukhtar Ranjha, Safdar Bosal, and others were included in the delegation.