LAHORE: The local government elections have been further delayed in Punjab as Governor Baligh ur Rehman has raised several objections to the Local Government Bill 2021.

In this regard, the Governor of Punjab Baligh ur Rehman said in his statement that the Elections Act 2017 does not mention the procedure of electronic voting.

Governor Balighur Rehman objected that the word Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and i-voting should be deleted from the proposed bill.

He said that if section 187 of the Local Government Bill related to service is implemented in its original form, it will lead to the discouragement of senior officers and conflict among officers. “It will not only affect the seniority list but also the way to promote out-of-turn favorite officers will also be opened,” he added.

Baligh ur Rahman said that the proposed Local Government Bill recognizes the urban-rural divide to some extent, only partially the bill lacks adequate representation in remote rural areas and small to medium growing cities.

The Governor of Punjab further objected that the 46 Local Governments proposed under Section 7 of the Bill are insufficient for the population of over 110 million in 37 districts, the number of Local Governments should be at least doubled.

On September 26, Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman sent the Local Government Bill 2021 back to the Punjab Assembly without signing it.

He sent back the Local Government Bill 2021 to the Punjab Assembly, while also informing about his reservations on the bill, in which it was said that the Elections Act, 2017 does not mention the procedure of electronic voting.