Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
LG polls in Karachi as per schedule: Spokesperson ECP

LG polls in Karachi as per schedule: Spokesperson ECP

Articles
Advertisement
LG polls in Karachi as per schedule: Spokesperson ECP
Advertisement
  • Local government (LG) polls in Karachi will take place on October 23
  • LG polls in the Karachi division will be held according to the schedule released
  • LG elections in Hyderabad will take place as soon as the situation improves
Advertisement

KARACHI: The Spokesperson of Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh said that the local government (LG) polls in the metropolitan city will take place on October 23, 2022.

In a statement, the Election Commission said that the polls in the Karachi division will be held according to the schedule released.

“Two National Assembly (NA) Constituencies NA-237 Malir II and NA-239 Korangi Karachi will be held on October 16, 2022 while local body elections will be held on October 23, 2022.

The spokesperson also said that LG elections in Hyderabad will take place as soon as the situation improves.

He also rejected the notion regarding the further delay of polls in Sindh adding that the preparations for it are in full swing.

Advertisement

Also Read

Ishaq Dar appears before court, notice issued to NAB
Ishaq Dar appears before court, notice issued to NAB

An Accountability Court in Islamabad issued notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB)...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story