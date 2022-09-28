LG polls in Karachi as per schedule: Spokesperson ECP

Local government (LG) polls in Karachi will take place on October 23

KARACHI: The Spokesperson of Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh said that the local government (LG) polls in the metropolitan city will take place on October 23, 2022.

In a statement, the Election Commission said that the polls in the Karachi division will be held according to the schedule released.

“Two National Assembly (NA) Constituencies NA-237 Malir II and NA-239 Korangi Karachi will be held on October 16, 2022 while local body elections will be held on October 23, 2022.

The spokesperson also said that LG elections in Hyderabad will take place as soon as the situation improves.

He also rejected the notion regarding the further delay of polls in Sindh adding that the preparations for it are in full swing.

