  LHC orders to hand over 15-year-old British girl to her mother
LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered to hand-over the 15-year-old British girl of Pakistani origin to be handed over to her mother.

According to the details, in the Lahore High Court case related to marrying at a young age, the court ordered to gave  15-year-old British girl to her mother.

In light of Iman Rafiq’s statement, the Lahore High Court allowed girl to go with her mother.

The court issued a written decision to the girl Iman Rafiq on the plea of her mother. In the written order, the court said that Iman Rafiq clearly stated in court that she wants to go with her mother.

The written judgment said that the husband Umair Ali sought permission to meet Iman Ali in the court for a few minutes before parting.  However, 15-year-old Iman flatly refused to meet Umair in the courtroom in separation.

The Lahore High Court said in a written judgment that in the light of the court’s order of September 12, Iman Rafiq was brought to court from Darul Aman and SP Civil Lines Gujranwala submitted a report regarding the age of the girl being 15 years.

 

Earlier, FIR filed against Shahnawaz Amir  in murder case.

An FIR of the murder of Sara, Shahnawaz Amir, was filed at Islamabad’s Shahzad Town police station.

Sara was brutally murdered by her husband Shahnawaz in the Chak Shahzad area of Islamabad on Friday.

 

