  LHC summons DG operations PEMRA on broadcast of Nawaz Sharif's speech
A file photo of Mian Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar

  • The court said during the hearing why PEMRA is not following the laws made by itself.
  • Justice Shahid Waheed heard Shabbir Ismail’s petition, the federal government, PEMRA and others have been made parties
  • In the petition filed by Shabbir Ismail, stated that Nawaz Sharif’s speech was shown live on all TV channels.
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) summoned DG Operations Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on the petition against the broadcast of Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar’s live speech.

According to the details, the Lahore High Court has summoned the DG Operations PEMRA in a personal capacity on the petition against broadcasting the live speech of former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and Federal Minister Ishaq Dar.

The court said during the hearing why PEMRA is not following the laws made by itself.

Justice Shahid Waheed heard Shabbir Ismail’s petition, the federal government, PEMRA and others have been made parties in the plea.

In the petition, it was stated that the PEMRA has imposed a ban on broadcasting coverage and speeches of absconders and proclaimed offenders.

In the petition filed by Shabbir Ismail, stated that Nawaz Sharif’s speech was shown live on all TV channels.

In the petition, it was also further argued that PEMRA should maintain its orders and decisions regarding not airing the speeches of proclaimed offenders. PEMRA is violating the orders issued on own.

 

The petitioner’s lawyer requested that the court should order the implementation of the orders to ban the coverage and speeches of the absconders and proclaimed offenders.

