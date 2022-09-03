BOL News is pleased to announce that journalist Mr Makhdoom Shahabuddin has joined us as an Anchorperson.
Makhdoom Shahabuddin is an emerging journalist who has worked as an anchorperson for several news channels. He is also a well-known columnist in a number of national publications.
He has worked as a news presenter and TV host on various news channels. He is considered among the pioneers of digital media journalism in Pakistan and is widely popular on YouTube.
BOL News welcomes him on board our network. We have complete confidence that Mr Shahabuddin has the ability and journalistic experience to take BOL News to even greater heights. We will provide all assistance as he embarks on a new journey on our channel.
