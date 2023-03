Imran Khan visits flood affected families in Sukkur

SUKKUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday visited a relief camp for flood-affected families in Sukkur, BOL News reported.

Imran Khan also launched the ‘Insaf Relief Programme’ for flood victims. The former prime minister arrived in Sukkur on a brief visit to oversee the flood situation.

Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi, Senator Shibli Faraz and other PTI leaders welcomed him on arrival at Sukkur airport.

A large number of party supporters including women were present at the relief camp and raised slogans in support of the PTI leader.

