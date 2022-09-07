Advertisement
Malir court rejected plea of Anti-encroachment for physical remand of Haleem Adil

date 2022-09-07

Malir court rejected plea of Anti-encroachment for physical remand of Haleem Adil

Malir court rejected plea of Anti-encroachment for physical remand of Haleem Adil

  • Malir City Court on Wednesday rejected the plea of the Anti-Encroachment for the physical remand of opposition leader of Sindh, Haleem Adil Sheikh
  • The city court gave a verdict to uphold the ongoing decision of the Judicial Magistrate
  • The Judicial magistrate sent the opposition leader to the judicial remand where Anti encroachment filed a plea to convert the decision into a physical remand
KARACHI: Malir City Court on Wednesday rejected the plea of the Anti-Encroachment for the physical remand of opposition leader of Sindh, Haleem Adil Sheikh, BOL News reported.

According to the details, the city court gave a verdict to uphold the ongoing decision of the Judicial Magistrate.
The Judicial magistrate sent the opposition leader to the judicial remand where Anti encroachment filed a plea to convert the decision into a physical remand.

Haleem Adil Sheikh is accused of infringing on 25 acres of Malir land. Anti-encroachment officials brought the PTI leader before the court from jail. Halim Adil Sheikh protested to the court that he was dragged by his collar during his court appearance and was put in the jail’s hardened terrorist ward.

The infection in my leg has worsened, and despite complaints, police authorities have not taken any efforts to treat me, according to Sheikh. When questioned by the court, the IO of the case stated that he did not drag Haleem Adil from his collar, but rather tried to hold him to prevent him from collapsing.

