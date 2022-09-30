Advertisement
date 2022-09-30
Maritime Security Agency arrested 16 Indian fishermen

Maritime Security Agency arrested 16 Indian fishermen

  • Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) arrested 16 Indian fishermen and seized their boats
  • Spokesman said that the Indian fishing crew was arrested for violating Pakistani law and the United Nations Convention
  • The fishermen were handed over to Docks Police for further legal action.
KARACHI: Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Friday arrested 16 Indian fishermen and seized their boats for illegal fishing in Pakistan territorial water during an operation in the open Sea.

According to the PMSA Spokesman, the Maritime Security Agency has taken action in the open Sea. The spokesman said 16 fishermen on board the Indian boats have been arrested.

The spokesman said that the Indian fishing crew was arrested for violating Pakistani law and the United Nations Convention on the Sea and after an initial investigation, the caught fishermen were handed over to Docks Police for further legal action.

 

Pakistan Navy pledges to strive for sustainable development of maritime sector
Pakistan Navy pledges to strive for sustainable development of maritime sector

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in...

on  September 29,  Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in his message on World Maritime Day said Pakistan Navy pledged to make concerted efforts for sustainable development of maritime sector in Pakistan.

