Maritime Security Agency arrested 16 Indian fishermen

KARACHI: Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Friday arrested 16 Indian fishermen and seized their boats for illegal fishing in Pakistan territorial water during an operation in the open Sea.

According to the PMSA Spokesman, the Maritime Security Agency has taken action in the open Sea. The spokesman said 16 fishermen on board the Indian boats have been arrested.

The spokesman said that the Indian fishing crew was arrested for violating Pakistani law and the United Nations Convention on the Sea and after an initial investigation, the caught fishermen were handed over to Docks Police for further legal action.

