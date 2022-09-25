Marriyum Aurangzeb heckled in London coffee shop

LONDON: Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb was heckled by a group of rowdy political opponents while in a coffee shop in London.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media showing the information minister in a café buying coffee where she was heckled by a group of PTI supporters, who surrounded her and began yelling at her.

The crowd also continued to videotape Aurangzeb and shouted at her. In one video, a woman can be heard hurling abuses while others were recording as the minister stayed calm and continues using her mobile phone.

In another video, the information minister can be seen telling one of the women supporters that this attitude is harmful to the image of Pakistan. The women continued to target her and also accused her of being a ‘chorni’ thief.

Shouting in the coffee shop, a woman claimed: “Marriyum Aurangzeb is spending Pakistan’s looted money in London.” The protestors swarmed around Marriyum and did not let her from leaving.

Sad to see the toxic impact IK’s politics of hate & divisiveness has had on our brothers & sisters. I stayed & answered each & every question they had. Sadly, they are victims of IK’s propaganda. We will continue our work to counter IK’s toxic politics & bring people together https://t.co/KEgOPa5Y3p — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) September 25, 2022

After the video went viral on social media Mariyum herself also called out the attack and harassment she faced in the coffee shop. She termed it a “toxic impact” of Imran Khan’s “politics of hate and divisiveness”.

“I stayed & answered each & every question they had. Sadly, they are victims of IK’s propaganda. We will continue our work to counter IK’s toxic politics & bring people together,” she tweeted.

PML-N colleague Miftah Ismail came to the minister’s defence and criticized the PTI for instigating hatred and misbehavior among its supporters.

Taking to Twitter, Miftah appreciated Marriyum Aurangeb her grace and composure in the face of such harassment and baseless lies from that uncouth woman (who can be heard but thankfully cannot be seen).”

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said, “Most deplorable, condemnable and shameful act by PTI hooligans. These were Hitler’s tactics. Imran is a fascist and turning his followers into street gangs. Well done Marriyum Aurangzeb you showed grace & faced them boldly.”

I salute my sister @Marriyum_A for her grace and composure in the face of such harassment and baseless lies from that uncouth woman (who can be heard but thankfully cannot be seen). https://t.co/YHyn9Hvrnb — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) September 25, 2022

