Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Marriyum Aurangzeb heckled in London coffee shop
Marriyum Aurangzeb heckled in London coffee shop

Marriyum Aurangzeb heckled in London coffee shop

Articles
Advertisement
Marriyum Aurangzeb heckled in London coffee shop

Marriyum Aurangzeb heckled in London coffee shop

Advertisement

LONDON: Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb was heckled by a group of rowdy political opponents while in a coffee shop in London.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media showing the information minister in a café buying coffee where she was heckled by a group of PTI supporters, who surrounded her and began yelling at her.

The crowd also continued to videotape Aurangzeb and shouted at her. In one video, a woman can be heard hurling abuses while others were recording as the minister stayed calm and continues using her mobile phone.

In another video, the information minister can be seen telling one of the women supporters that this attitude is harmful to the image of Pakistan. The women continued to target her and also accused her of being a ‘chorni’ thief.

Shouting in the coffee shop, a woman claimed: “Marriyum Aurangzeb is spending Pakistan’s looted money in London.” The protestors swarmed around Marriyum and did not let her from leaving.

Advertisement

After the video went viral on social media Mariyum herself also called out the attack and harassment she faced in the coffee shop. She termed it a “toxic impact” of Imran Khan’s “politics of hate and divisiveness”.

“I stayed & answered each & every question they had. Sadly, they are victims of IK’s propaganda. We will continue our work to counter IK’s toxic politics & bring people together,” she tweeted.

Advertisement

PML-N colleague Miftah Ismail came to the minister’s defence and criticized the PTI for instigating hatred and misbehavior among its supporters.

Taking to Twitter, Miftah appreciated Marriyum Aurangeb her grace and composure in the face of such harassment and baseless lies from that uncouth woman (who can be heard but thankfully cannot be seen).”

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said, “Most deplorable, condemnable and shameful act by PTI hooligans. These were Hitler’s tactics. Imran is a fascist and turning his followers into street gangs. Well done Marriyum Aurangzeb you showed grace & faced them boldly.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Marriyum Aurangzeb shared her husband images first time
Marriyum Aurangzeb shared her husband images first time

Marriyum Aurangzeb is a well-known Pakistani politician who serves as the federal...

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
National consensus required to confront economic challenges, terrorism: COAS
National consensus required to confront economic challenges, terrorism: COAS
MQM reunification: Governor Sindh Tessori meets Dr Farooq Sattar
MQM reunification: Governor Sindh Tessori meets Dr Farooq Sattar
Islamabad LG polls: IHC to hears ECP, PTI petitions next week
Islamabad LG polls: IHC to hears ECP, PTI petitions next week
PTI to make next govt in Sindh, says Imran Khan
PTI to make next govt in Sindh, says Imran Khan
Maulana Tariq Jamil discharged from hospital
Maulana Tariq Jamil discharged from hospital
PTI files contempt of court plea against ECP
PTI files contempt of court plea against ECP
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story