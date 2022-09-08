Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Marriyum Aurangzeb releases details of tax exemption on flood relief items

Marriyum Aurangzeb releases details of tax exemption on flood relief items

Articles
Advertisement
Marriyum Aurangzeb releases details of tax exemption on flood relief items

Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb

Advertisement
  • On the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the cabinet approved the tax exemption on August 30, 2022
  • She said that all relief-related goods including mosquito nets, and boats had been exempted from tax
  • According to the regulations, the philanthropists have to obtain the certificate of the National Disaster Management Authority(NDMA), she said
Advertisement

 

ISLAMABAD-Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday released the details of the federal cabinet’s decision to grant tax exemption on flood relief items.

On the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the cabinet approved the tax exemption on August 30, 2022.

She said that all relief-related goods including mosquito nets, and boats had been exempted from tax.
The minister said that the Ministry of Finance and FBR had also issued an ‘SRO’ for implementation of the decision.

According to the regulations, the philanthropists have to obtain the certificate of the National Disaster Management Authority(NDMA), she said.

Advertisement

Also Read

Maryam Nawaz passport case: LHC judge excused hearing
Maryam Nawaz passport case: LHC judge excused hearing

LHC division bench returned the case to the LHC Chief Justice filed...

Earlier, The government exempted duties and taxes on local and international supply of goods for flood-relief operations.
In a notification, the Federal Board of Revenue clarified that the total supply of flood-related goods, both imported and locally supplied/sold will only be exempt from all sales tax if it is certified by the National Disaster Management Authority(NDMA)/Provincial Disaster Management

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story