ISLAMABAD-Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday released the details of the federal cabinet’s decision to grant tax exemption on flood relief items.

On the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the cabinet approved the tax exemption on August 30, 2022.

She said that all relief-related goods including mosquito nets, and boats had been exempted from tax.

The minister said that the Ministry of Finance and FBR had also issued an ‘SRO’ for implementation of the decision.

According to the regulations, the philanthropists have to obtain the certificate of the National Disaster Management Authority(NDMA), she said.

Earlier, The government exempted duties and taxes on local and international supply of goods for flood-relief operations.

In a notification, the Federal Board of Revenue clarified that the total supply of flood-related goods, both imported and locally supplied/sold will only be exempt from all sales tax if it is certified by the National Disaster Management Authority(NDMA)/Provincial Disaster Management