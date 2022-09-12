Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Marriyum terms Imran ‘dangerous’ due to arrogance, selfishness

Marriyum terms Imran ‘dangerous’ due to arrogance, selfishness

Articles
Advertisement
Marriyum terms Imran ‘dangerous’ due to arrogance, selfishness

Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb speaking to the media. Photo: File

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Taking a jibe at the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said Imran Khan was dangerous because of his arrogance and selfishness.

In a statement, she said that Imran Khan did not feel any shame for abusing an institution, its head or a judge and she pointed out that the courts should know that Imran Khan had no regrets and no remorse.

A person who was an embodiment of cowardice, selfishness and arrogance was dangerous, she remarked.

”He is a fascist and shameless person who openly tells lies, and he is even trying to politicize the floods”, she said.

Also Read

Marriyum Aurangzeb releases details of tax exemption on flood relief items
Marriyum Aurangzeb releases details of tax exemption on flood relief items

On the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the cabinet approved the...

Advertisement

The minister requested the media and the general public to focus their attention on the flood victims instead of the selfish people like Imran.

“The victims are currently suffering from the difficulties caused by flood, the nation and the media should focus on helping them”, she maintained.

The minister said that this sick mentality also politicised isssue of flour supply to flood victims.

Imran Khan wanted to spread chaos by playing with the emotions of the flood victims, she said adding that Imran Khan wanted to stop aid of flood victims for his dirty politics.

The minister said that the PTI chairman sometimes tried to stop the International Monetary Fund programme, sometimes he made clumsy attempts to stop aid to the flood victims.

She said that it was the same person who ran a poisonous campaign on social media against martyrs of the nation for his political gains.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story