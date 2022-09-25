He said his government banned trade with India because India had broken international law.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said the audio tape leak revealed, Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was getting power plant machine for her son in law from India.

“Half of the machinery has come and the other half is remaining. It shows that she is committing illegal acts after coming into power, she is getting personal benefits after coming into power and it is called corruption,” Imran Khan said while addressing a massive rally in Karak.

He said his government banned trade with India because India had broken international law, but the coalition government was trying to reopen it. Going against UN resolution, on August 5, 2019, the India government repealed the autonomous status of Kashmir, he said.

The former prime minister said the biggest robbers of the country had been imposed on us. Whenever they came into power the country fell into debt and they and their families became billionaires, he maintained.

He said they come into power only to mint money. He said sons of former finance minister Ishaq Dar, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif were all abroad.

Imran Khan said the audio tape leak had revealed that Maryam wanted her son in law to also make money like other family members. “Maryam cannot speak the truth. She says that she does not own anything in Pakistan let alone London,” he said.

He said it was better not to live than being slave to the US. It was obligatory on all of you to become a part of the Haqeeqi Azadi Movement, he said.

He said the ones in whose war we were participating carried out 400 drone strikes in Pakistan during tenure of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders’ rule.

The PTI chief said a slave had no respect. “The Kaptaan is planning. My nation is ready to take to streets. This would be the last and decisive action in Islamabad,” he said.

During rally on May 25, he said, they oppressed and tortured women and children. They fired unprecedented teargas shells, he added.