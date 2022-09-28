Advertisement
  • Maulana Sherani offers support for PTI’s ‘Haqiqi Azadi’ movement
JUI-P chief Maulana Sherani meets PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) chief Maulana Khan Muhammad Sherani called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and offered support for the ‘Haqiqi Azadi’ movement.

Senator Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan, Maulana Shuja-ul-Mulk. and other party leaders were also present. Former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, PTI leader Pervez Khattak, Senator Shibli Faraz, and Ali Muhammad Khan also attended the meeting.

Both leaders had a detailed discussion on the overall political situation of the country, matters of mutual interest, and cooperation between the two parties. The JUI-P leaders assured their full support and approval of the ‘Haqiqi Azadi’ movement of the PTI chief.

They also agreed to increase cooperation between the two parties and establish a five-member coordination committee. They also agreed in principle to hold high-level formal contacts and consultation between the two parties.

PTI and JUI-P leaders also agreed to extend cooperation with religious schools of thought. It was decided that organizations representing Shia, Barelvi, Ahle Hadith, and others will be brought together through official contacts.

Maulana Sherani expressed the idea of ​​establishing a think tank to prepare a comprehensive system at the intellectual and theoretical level in view of the needs of mankind. It was also agreed to organize the next meeting of the leadership through consultation between the liaison committee.

On 13 June 2022, Maulana Sherani declared an alliance with the PTI on political and religious matters when Imran Khan was prime minister.

It must be mentioned that Maulana Sherani announced to part ways with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and vowed to revive JUI-Pakistan in 2020.

 

