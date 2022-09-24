Advertisement
date 2022-09-24
Maulana Tariq Jamil visits Kartarpur Corridor

Maulana Tariq Jamil visits Kartarpur Corridor. Image: Tariq Jamil Facebook

  • Maulana Tariq Jamil was received at Darshan Devi by Kartarpur administration.
  • The administration presented him gifts as well, which included kirpan and siropa.
  • The delegation of Maulana Tariq Jamil was given briefing on the Kartarpur Corridor.
NAROWAL: Celebrated Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil on Saturday visited Kartarpur Corridor in Narowal, Bol News reported.

Maulana Tariq Jamil was received at Darshan Devi by a delegation of Kartarpur administration. The administration presented him gifts as well, which included kirpan and siropa.

The delegation of Maulana Tariq Jamil was given briefing on the Kartarpur Corridor.

On April 24, Pakistan had rejected the malicious Indian propaganda regarding the alleged use of the Kartarpur Corridor for business meetings.

Also Read

Pakistan rejects Indian allegation of misuse of Kartarpur Corridor
Pakistan rejects Indian allegation of misuse of Kartarpur Corridor

Pakistan has rejected the malicious Indian propaganda regarding the alleged use of...

“It is obvious that this concoction is part of India’s deliberate smear campaign seeking to undermine Pakistan’s historic initiative of opening the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for Sikh pilgrims from India and around the world,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had said in a statement.

There was nothing new about India’s desperate bid to malign the “Corridor of Peace” and divert the world’s attention away from the grave injustices being done to its own minorities, especially Muslims, who were being targeted with impunity by Hindu zealots in utter disregard of all tenets of law and justice, the ministry had said.

It had said Pakistan accorded the highest primacy to the rights of the minorities. Sanctity of religious places and revered sites of every community was ensured in Pakistan, it added.

“Just recently, Pakistan hosted over 2000 Sikh pilgrims from India alone who were here to participate in the annual Baisakhi festival held from 12-21 April 2022. Elaborate arrangements were put in place to facilitate the visiting pilgrims to pay homage at their holy religious sites,” the foreign ministry had said adding that the Sikh community around the world had remained appreciative of Pakistan’s commitment to inclusivity, diversity and promotion of religious harmony.

