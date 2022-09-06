Memories of Shaheed Lt. General Sarfaraz Ali from his daughter’s wedding, see photos

Memories of Shaheed Lt General Sarfaraz Ali from his daughter’s wedding.

The endearing and captivating moments between Martyr and his family.

The wedding ceremony of his daughter was organized 10 days before his shahadat.

Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali HI TBt & Bar was a Pakistani general. He was awarded many awards like Tamgha-e-Basalt and Tamgha-e-Azm. He was the commander of the Pakistan Army’s XII Corps from December 2020 until his death in a military helicopter crash on 2 August 2022.

Photographer published emotional and heartbroken images and videos of Lt. General Sarfaraz Ali from his daughter’s wedding on his account on Defense Day.

Ten days prior to his shahadat, his daughter's wedding was scheduled. The endearing and captivating moments between Martyr and his family are brought back in these photos. Looking at this father-daughter duo is soo heart-wrenching and attractive too.

