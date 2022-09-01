PM orders restoration of flood-hit road infrastructure by Friday
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to rehabilitate...
Karachi-The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted hot and humid weather across the country.
The Met Office said that the weather will remain hot and humid in most parts of the country.
Sindh province
The Meteorological Department said that the weather will remain hot and humid in most of the districts of Sindh, while there is a possibility of severe heat in most of the cities including Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur.
Punjab Province
Similarly, the weather will remain hot and humid in most of the districts of Punjab province, however, heavy winds and thundershowers may occur in Murree, Galyat, Sialkot, and Gujranwala.
Balochistan Province
The weather will remain hot and dry in most of the districts of Balochistan, however, there is a possibility of rain with strong winds in Lasbela, Awaran, Barkhan, Zhob, Musakhail, Kalat, and Khuzdar.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
The weather will remain hot and dry in most of the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, however, there may be rain with strong winds and thundershowers at a few places in Kurram, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, and Mansehra.
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.