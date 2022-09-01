Advertisement
Edition: English
  • Met Office predicts hot, humid weather in country
  • There is a possibility of severe heat in most of the cities including Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur
  • Weather will remain hot and humid in most of the districts of Punjab province, however, heavy winds may occur in Murree, Galyat, Sialkot, and Gujranwala
  • Weather will remain hot and dry in most of the districts of Balochistan, however, there is a possibility of rain  in Lasbela, Awaran, Barkhan and Zhob
Karachi-The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted hot and humid weather across the country.
The Met Office said that the weather will remain hot and humid in most parts of the country.

Sindh province

The Meteorological Department said that the weather will remain hot and humid in most of the districts of Sindh, while there is a possibility of severe heat in most of the cities including Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur.

Punjab Province

Similarly, the weather will remain hot and humid in most of the districts of Punjab province, however, heavy winds and thundershowers may occur in Murree, Galyat, Sialkot, and Gujranwala.

Balochistan Province

The weather will remain hot and dry in most of the districts of Balochistan, however, there is a possibility of rain with strong winds in Lasbela, Awaran, Barkhan, Zhob, Musakhail, Kalat, and Khuzdar.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The weather will remain hot and dry in most of the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, however, there may be rain with strong winds and thundershowers at a few places in Kurram, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, and Mansehra.

 

