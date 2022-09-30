Money laundering case: PM appears in court, Hamza seeks exemption

In letter to CJP, Shehbaz lobs volley of questions in Arshad Sharif killing case

Lahore: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached the Special Central Court for the hearing on FIA money laundering case today.

Advocate Amjad Parvaiz appeared on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz.

“Where are Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz?” Inquired the Judge Special Court Central Ejaz Hasan Awan. To which he was replied that Prime Minister is on his way.

“There is a cabinet meeting, but Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will appear in the court,” said Amjad Parvaiz.

He also informed the court that Hamza Shehbaz filed an application for exemption from attendance on medical grounds.

Advertisement

Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyer argued on plea of ​​acquittal and maintained that the FIR alleged money laundering of 25 billion through bogus companies.

“The allegation made in the FIR is general in nature. In the FIR, it was said that the companies which were involved in money laundering belonged to the Sharif group.”

He also said that Shehbaz Sharif was neither a director nor a shareholder of any company in these ten years.

“No role of Shehbaz Sharif has been written in the opening paragraph of the FIR,” said Amjad Pervaiz.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif asked permission from the court to express his views.

“I have important engagements in Islamabad, before leaving I will say that as Chief Minister of Punjab, I took decisions that damaged the family’s sugar business.”

Advertisement

He claimed that he was advised to give subsidy to sugar mills but refused adding that he rejected the idea as the money belonged to the poor people of Punjab.

“Now I have been entrusted with the most important responsibility in the most difficult situation,” added Shehbaz Sharif.

He maintained in the court that the party leader gave the responsibility of saving the state by putting politics at stake.

The PM then left the court after seeking permission.