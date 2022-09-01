Advertisement
More dengue fever cases detected in Karachi

More dengue fever cases detected in Karachi

Articles
More dengue fever cases detected in Karachi

File Photo of Dengue Ward

  • At least 73 new dengue fever cases were reported in Sindh in the last 24 hours out of which 66 surfaced in the Karachi
  • Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department has registered 2,501 dengue cases in the province out of them 2,142 from January 01
  • No any death due to dengue fever was reported yet in the province
KARACHI-At least 73 new dengue fever cases were reported across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of which 66 surfaced in the Karachi division alone.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh has registered 2,501 dengue cases in the province out of them 2,142 were recorded in Karachi from  January 01 to August 30 2022.

No death due to dengue fever was reported yet in the province.

A total of 1,269 dengue fever cases emerged in August so far out of which 1,200 were recorded in Karachi division.

The majority of dengue fever cases were recorded in District East 873, followed by District Central 499 and District South 397 while 175 in Tharparkar district.

According to the health experts August to December is generally considered the peak season of dengue and malaria particularly after the monsoon.

Earlier, -Minister for Health and Population Welfare met with World Health Organisation Representative to Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala to discuss the ongoing flood relief in Sindh and how WHO could support the Sindh Health Department.

WHO gave 300,000 aquatabs and 300,000 facemasks along with 600 bottles of 500ml of hand sanitizer. They also provided in the way of Antibiotics and Anti Microbes. For Anti Pyretics there are 54,810 tablets of Acetylsalicylic Acid, 3000 Ibuprofen tablets, 600 bottles of Ibuprofen, and 240 injections of Diclofenac Sodium.

Also Read

WHO hands over medicines to Health Minister Sindh Azra Pechuho
WHO hands over medicines to Health Minister Sindh Azra Pechuho

Dr. Mahipala said that a disaster of this scale has not been...

