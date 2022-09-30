Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Murad rejects Murtaza's resignation, asks him to continue as Administrator Karachi
Murad refuses to accept Murtaza’s resignation, asks him to continue work. Image: File

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has refused to accept the resignation of Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab and instructed him to continue working as an administrator.

The chief minister told Mr. Wahab, “The party (PPP) has given you this post and he cannot accept your resignation.”

As per Bol News, the sources said that on the instructions of the Sindh CM, Murtaza Wahab would rejoin the office on Monday.

However, Mr. Wahab had been asked to take permission from the party before taking any step in the future, the sources further said.

Earlier last week, Murtaza Wahab stepped down from the post of the administrator of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

Wahab has sent his resignation to CM Murad Ali Shah for approval.

“I regrettably submit that I am unable to continue any further as administrator KMC due to personal reasons,” he wrote in a letter to the chief minister.

“I tender my resignation from the post of the administrator. You are requested to kindly direct the Local Government Department to de-notify me,” Wahab said.

He went on to thank the provincial government and PPP for granting him the opportunity to serve the people of Karachi. “During my tenure, I tried my level best to resolve the problems of our beautiful city and the ailing KMC.

“I have tried to alleviate the grim financial situation of KMC to make it a viable organisation,” the Sindh government spokesperson said, adding that the service delivery of KMC had improved.

Wahab announced his resignation in a press conference earlier in the day where he said that he was unable to continue his responsibility as administrator because of the “impediments” created by “some people”.

“There are forces at work here that don’t let us do our job efficiently. It’s not easy to work in this city as everything is resisted here,” he claimed.

