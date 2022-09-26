Murtaza Wahab destroyed Karachi, Says Khurram

Khurram Sher Zaman on Monday said that Murtaza Wahab did his best to destroy the city as an administrator

He hoped the Sindh government would refrain from installing a political administrator in Karachi before the next election.

Advertisement

—————————————————————————————————————————————-

KARACHI: Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman on Monday said that Murtaza Wahab did his best to destroy the city as an administrator, BOL News reported.

“Murtaza Wahab proved to be a failed administrator for the city. Sindh High Court’s decision is in accordance with the people’s aspirations. During the reign of Murtaza Wahab, there were heaps of dirt in the city, and rainwater was standing everywhere,” Khurram Sher Zaman said.

Sher Zaman claimed that Murtaza’s reservation on the High Court’s decision is actually tantamount to contempt of court. People’s Party has always protected its interests in the name of the law.

“The K-Electric was already charging heavy taxes from the consumers. Murtaza Wahab’s sincerity made citizens suffer from back pain,” he added.

Advertisement

He hoped the Sindh government would refrain from installing a political administrator in Karachi before the next election.

Earlier, Administrator Murtaza Wahab announced that he is resigning from the slot.

He was addressing a presser here when said that he has been resigning as Karachi Administrator.

The development came after the court restricted the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) from collecting taxes through K-Electric.

He maintained that the tax was for the betterment of Karachi and the citizens. Wahab maintained that he was working for the betterment of the city for the past year and KMC was about to stand on its feet.

“It would have been easier for me to ask the prime minister and the chief minister for funds, but I did not.”

Advertisement

Also Read Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab resigns Administrator Murtaza Wahab resigned The development came after the court restricted the...

The administrator said that the collected tax money wasn’t to go into his accounts instead, it was for the development plans for the city adding that the political criticism started though he had convinced the power supply company for tax collection with difficulty, and the agreement was signed.