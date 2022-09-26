Murtaza Wahab submits resignation to CM Sindh as KMC Administrator

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab has sent his resignation to Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

In his resignation, letter, Wahab thanked the Government of Sindh and the leadership of Pakistan People’s Party for giving the opportunity and entrusting him with the responsibility of the administrator of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

“During my tenure, I tried my best to resolve the problems of our beautiful city and ailing KMC. I tried to alleviate the grim financial situation of KMC to make it a viable organization. We have achieved a lot, I am happy to state that the service delivery of KMC has improved,” he added

Murtaza Wahab said “regrettably” he is unable to continue any further as KMC administrator due to personal reasons and is resigning from the post.

He requested the chief minister to kindly direct the Local Government Department to de-notify him.

“I am honored to have served the people of this city and the province. I am in eternal debt of the Pakistan Peoples Party for having shown me the path of true service to people of this country,” he concluded, adding he is grateful for having reposed trust in me.

I have resigned from the office of Administrator KMC. It was an honour to serve people of my city & I would like to thank my party leadership for giving me this opportunity. May our country function on rule of law, in a manner that allows the Executive & Parliament to function pic.twitter.com/gDJp62xAST — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) September 26, 2022



Barrister Murtaza Wahab was appointed KMC administrator on August 6, 2021.

Earlier today, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab announced his resignation from office after the high court restricted the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) from collecting taxes through electricity bills.

The decision same after the Sindh High Court ruling (SHC) temporarily restrained the KMC from collecting municipal taxes through electricity bills.

Wahab addressed a press conference and expressed disappointment over the court’s decision, saying he has served the city day and night with complete dedication. He said the metropolitan corporation was authorized to impose taxes.

Wahab said he had diabetes and the work stress was impacting his health. Therefore, he announced to step down from the post.

