ISLAMABAD: Former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Tuesday said the former minister of ex-president Parvez Musharraf’s era was leading a Pakistani delegation during his visit to Israel, Bol News reported.

“A Pakistan delegation in Israel for secret talks is headed by Pakistani-American Nasim Ashraf, former minister of state in Pervez Musharraf’s government. Delegation was given tours across Israel. They’re also scheduled to meet with Israel’s President Isaac Herzog,” Qasim Suri tweeted sharing screenshots of Israeli newspaper which claimed so.

On August 26, the Foreign Office had categorically rejected the aspersions of having any meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif or any Pakistani officials with Israelis in Doha.

Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar was responding to a question during his weekly news briefing in Islamabad regarding the parking of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plane alongside an Israeli jet at Doha during his recent visit to Qatar.

The spokesperson had said some media reports were casting aspersions on the co-incidence of the timings of the visit of an Israeli delegation with the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Qatar. He had categorically rejected such aspersions and termed them as baseless and unfounded.

Regarding Pakistan’s position on Arab-Israel dispute, the spokesperson had said Pakistan steadfastly supported Palestinian’s inalienable right to self-determination.

He had said having a viable, independent, and contiguous Palestinian State with pre-1967 borders and with Quds Al-Sharif as its capital was vital for lasting peace in the Middle East.

Several sections of the media had claimed that PM Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Qatar coincided with a trip by a delegation of Israeli intelligence service Mossad. It had raised apprehension about whether the proximity of the Pakistani and Israeli jets in the parking area was a coincidence.