NAB fails to give any evidence in fake corruption reference; says Senator Saleem Mandviwala   

Senator Saleem Mandviwala

  • Senator Saleem Mandviwala on Sunday said that a corruption reference was never filed against him, so when and how did it come back?.
  • He said there are continuous reports of the return of corruption reference against him but he clarified that he was never been accused of corruption
  • PPP Senator said that in the Kidney Hill’s reference, the issue of allotment was not a matter of corruption.
KARACHI: Leader of Pakistan People’s Party(PPP) and Senator Saleem Mandviwala on Sunday said that a corruption reference was never filed against him, so when and how did it come return?.

Senator Saleem Mandviwala said in his statement that there are continuous reports of the return of corruption reference against him but he clarified that he was never been accused of corruption and no corruption reference was ever filed.

He said “I keep appearing in the courts but NAB could not prove anything as a false Kidney Hills reference was made against me by NAB for political engineering.” He questioned that the corruption reference was never filed, so when and how was it returned?

PPP Senator said that in the Kidney Hill’s reference, the issue of allotment was not a matter of corruption. In the Kidney Hill’s reference, not corruption, but false and baseless allegations related to allotment were made.

He further said that for intention of political engineering, NAB put pressure on him by making an allotment case at that time. He said it is in front of everyone that we kept appearing in courts but NAB could not prove anything.

Earlier, After the amendments in the rules of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the accused in NAB references have got a big relief.

According to the details, 50 corruption references from NAB have been returned by the accountability courts after the amendment of the laws.

The Universal Services Fund (USF) corruption reference against Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani, the corruption reference against Senator Saleem Mandviwala, and the corruption reference against former Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Mehtab Abbasi have been returned.

