Naseem Shah celebrates victory over Afghanistan in swimming pool

Naseem Shah is a Pakistani cricketer. In October 2019, at the age of 16, he was called up to the Pakistan cricket team for their Test series against Australia. He made his international debut for Pakistan in November 2019.

Naseem after winning the hearts of his fans is now chilling in the swimming pool. Naseem is now relaxing and making himself fit for the final match which will be held on Sunday against Sri Lanka. His fresh dashing and spectacular photos have captured the hearts of internet users.

Earlier, Naseem was caught on camera by Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela during the Pakistan vs. India game at the Asia Cup in 2022.

The Asia Cup 2022 drama between Pakistan and India has left us in shock. Following Pakistan’s thrilling victory against its bitter rivals, viewers took note of a few noteworthy events that occurred throughout the match.

In one video, Urvashi Rautela, an Indian actress, smiles at Naseem Shah, a young Pakistani fast bowler. The video was obviously manipulated, but the Great Grand Masti actress shared the film on her Instagram story to recognize the occasion.

