Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Naseem Shah celebrates victory over Afghanistan in swimming pool
Naseem Shah celebrates victory over Afghanistan in swimming pool

Naseem Shah celebrates victory over Afghanistan in swimming pool

Articles
Advertisement
Naseem Shah celebrates victory over Afghanistan in swimming pool

Naseem Shah celebrates victory over Afghanistan in swimming pool

Advertisement
  • Naseem Shah is a Pakistani cricketer.
  • Naseem is now relaxing and making himself fit for the final match which will be held on Sunday against Sri Lanka.
  • His fresh dashing and spectacular photos have captured the hearts of internet users.
Advertisement

Naseem Shah is a Pakistani cricketer. In October 2019, at the age of 16, he was called up to the Pakistan cricket team for their Test series against Australia. He made his international debut for Pakistan in November 2019.

Naseem after winning the hearts of his fans is now chilling in the swimming pool. Naseem is now relaxing and making himself fit for the final match which will be held on Sunday against Sri Lanka. His fresh dashing and spectacular photos have captured the hearts of internet users.

Earlier, Naseem was caught on camera by Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela during the Pakistan vs. India game at the Asia Cup in 2022.

Advertisement

The Asia Cup 2022 drama between Pakistan and India has left us in shock. Following Pakistan’s thrilling victory against its bitter rivals, viewers took note of a few noteworthy events that occurred throughout the match.

In one video, Urvashi Rautela, an Indian actress, smiles at Naseem Shah, a young Pakistani fast bowler. The video was obviously manipulated, but the Great Grand Masti actress shared the film on her Instagram story to recognize the occasion.

Also Read

Netizens praises Naseem Shah for match winning game
Netizens praises Naseem Shah for match winning game

Naseem Shah, a young player, led Pakistan to a thrilling Asia Cup...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Second phase of LG polls in Balochistan tomorrow
Second phase of LG polls in Balochistan tomorrow
Allied parties express reservations over Reko Diq agreement
Allied parties express reservations over Reko Diq agreement
New records of inflation set in Pakistan during current year
New records of inflation set in Pakistan during current year
Cabinet approves Indonesia’s humanitarian grant for flood victims
Cabinet approves Indonesia’s humanitarian grant for flood victims
Farryal Talpur disqualification: ECP to announce verdict tomorrow
Farryal Talpur disqualification: ECP to announce verdict tomorrow
PAC chairman seeks gifts’ record received by public office holders
PAC chairman seeks gifts’ record received by public office holders
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story