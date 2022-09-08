Naval Chief terms September 8 as a golden day in the history of Navy

He said that Spetember 8 reminds us of the undying sacrifices and passions of the stalwarts of the Navy

Admiral Muhammad Amjad also said that Ghazi, the only submarine of Navy, maintained its rule in the Indian Ocean during the war

Advertisement

The Naval Chief, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi said on Thursday that September 8 is a golden chapter in the history of the Pakistan Navy.

Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of Pakistan Navy, has issued a message on the occasion of Navy Day today.

The Naval Chief said that September 8 is a golden chapter in the history of the Pakistan Navy which reminds us of the undying sacrifices and passions of the stalwarts of the Navy.

He said that during Operation Somnath, the ships of Pakistan Navy attacked the Indian port of Dwarka and destroyed the Indian radar station as well as destroyed the pride of the enemy.

Admiral Muhammad Amjad also said that Ghazi, the only submarine of Navy, maintained its rule in the Indian Ocean during the war and paralyzed the entire Indian Navy in Indian ports due to which Pakistan Navy was recognized as a strong naval force in the region.

Advertisement

The chief of Pakistan Navy said that Pakistan Navy is ensuring peace and stability in international waters through joint maritime security measures in collaboration with international naval forces.

Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi said that on this day the officers, CPOs, sailors and civilians of Pakistan Navy have pledged to stand firm till the last breath and last drop of blood in the invincible defense of the country and in case of any aggression.

Also Read ISPR is engaged in rescue and relief efforts over last two months ISPR is engaged in rescue and relief efforts over the last two...