Nawaz Sharif will soon come back to country: Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that Maryam Nawaz said that Nawaz Sharif is coming back soon, and the conspirators who removed Nawaz Sharif are now sitting far away.

According to the details, these statements of Maryam Nawaz came out during a presser after not being found guilty on the Avenfield reference. “I saw a reversal of a decision and Allah was in my sight. Lying has a shelf-life but it ends like today. It has been 7 years Mian Saab faced a case for 6 years in which he was not a party,” she said.

“When the PANAMA case erupted, Nawaz Sharif said that he will face this accountability case. Even his loved ones said this is not a legal case, it is a trap for you to disqualify. But Nawaz Sharif wanted to face this case and said his whole family will face this,” She claimed.

“Imran Khan, Whose 26 years of politics is based on Nawaz Sharif. Today I want to see his face as what does he have to say now?” Maryam Nawaz inquired.

She said that Ishaq Dar returned on the Prime Minister’s plane on which he had gone, but the president of the same party who made the accusation swore an oath to Ishaq Dar.

She claimed that Imran khan is a foreign-funded agent who took dollars from foreign countries to conspire against Pakistan. “Imran khan came to the government by foul playing against Nawaz Sharif.”

“When he knew that in Vote of Confidence he’s losing, he started the conspiracy game against his opposition. And now the audio leaks proved that he only wished to play game with the hatched conspiracy verdict.”

She asked whether Imran Khan has considered the country as Gaddafi stadium. “Is national security, national interests, foreign policy a game?”

Maryam also reminded us that when the IMF deal was about to be completed, Shaukat Tarin said to the Punjab and KP minister of finance to write a letter to the IMF so that Pakistan should not receive the money.

“If Pakistan didn’t receive this money the country would have defaulted,” She said.

Based on the conspiracy with Azam Khan he (Imran Khan) violated the oath of a prime Minister and conspired against the interest of Pakistan’s security. “He criticized blatantly the national institutions and your Chief of Staff reads a written letter on a live TV show and talked about division inside the Pakistan Army.”

She said that Imran Khan used to call Pakistan a weak state after playing the conspiracy games. He wrote letters to friendly countries and the United Nations and spitting poison against Pakistan.

“Why is he given so much freedom and do things against the state and its institutions under the conspiracy banner?” she asked.

She demanded that a high-power JIT should be made in which federal ministers, ISI, IB, Law ministries and FIA should be mentioned to examine the crimes of Imran khan, Azam Khan, Shah Mahmoud, and Ambassador Asad Majeed.

“We must save this country against this conspirer and we will achieve it soon,” she said.