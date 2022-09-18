Nawaz, Shehbaz agree elections will be held in time, no pressure not accepted. Photo: APP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with the former prime minister and Quaid Pakistan Muslim League (N) Nawaz Sharif here on Sunday and exchanged views on different matters.

The PML-N leaders had agreed that elections would be held in time and no pressure from any person and side would not be accepted at all, the sources said.

They also discussed the relief and rehabilitation activities of the flood-hit people and areas in the country.

Later talking to media men, Shehbaz said friendly countries were extending assistance to the flood affectees.

The PM said the relief goods were arriving on airplanes, trains, and ships, adding people of Pakistan were also giving donations and that the federal and provincial governments were performing their roles in the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit people.

The coalition government had allocated Rs 70 billion and was giving Rs 25000 each to the affected families, through the Benazir Income Support Programme, he informed.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government was providing clean water, food, tents and other essential items to the flood victims through national and provincial disaster management authorities.

“The whole nation and the armed forces are helping the flood affectees.”