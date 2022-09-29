Nazim Jokhio family pardons PPP MPA Jam Awais and others  

According to the affidavit submitted in the court, “We have pardoned the accused in the name of Allah”

The lawyers of the accused and the family members of Nazim Jokhio have submitted three separate petitions in court.

“We have forgiven Jam Awais, Mairaj, Saleem, Dodo, Soomar, and Ahmed Khan,” the family wrote in the affidavit.

Advertisement

KARACHI: The legal heirs of Nazim Jokhio, a 26-year-old man who was allegedly tortured to death at the farmhouse of MPA Jam Awais in October last year, have pardoned lawmaker and others, said in affidavit submitted in the Session Court.

According to the affidavit submitted in the court, “We have pardoned the accused in the name of Allah,” the details of the affidavit surfaced, read. “We don’t want to pursue the case against the six accused of the murder.”

The lawyers of the accused and the family members of Nazim Jokhio have submitted three separate petitions in court.

“We have forgiven Jam Awais, Mairaj, Saleem, Dodo, Soomar, and Ahmed Khan,” the family wrote in the affidavit. “We will have no objection if the court acquits them.”

“I am acquainted with the facts of the case,” the affidavit of Shireen Jokhio, widow of Nazim Jokhio, read. “I have four minor children, the court declares me the head of the family,” the widow pleaded to the court. “We have reached a compromise with the accused, the court may acquit them,” she said.

Advertisement

The court has adjourned the next hearing of the case until October 15.

Also Read Maryam Nawaz, Captain Safdar gets acquittal in Avenfield reference IHC grants acquittal to Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar in Avenfield...

Earlier, the family of Nazim Jokhio said that PPP MPA Jam Awais Gohram Jokhio and his men had allegedly tortured Nazim Jokhio to death in October 2021 as he tried to stop his foreign guests from hunting houbara bustards in the Memon Goth area of Karachi.

Advertisement

Police registered a murder case against Jam Awais, his brother MNA Jam Kareem and others.