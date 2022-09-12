NDMA rejects report of UK aid being sold in stores

A picture of the flour bag with UK Aid printed on it went viral.

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has rejected reports circulating on social media regarding the selling of relief items from the United Kingdom.

The NDMA issued a statement saying, “This is to clarify that there is no authenticity in the news circulating on Social Media about the selling of flour bags received from the United Kingdom.”

It further said the government and NDMA had not received any relief or assistance from the United Kingdom containing or consisting of flour bags.

Clarification:

Advertisement — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) September 11, 2022

A picture of a flour bag with “UK aid” printed on it was widely shared on social media, claiming that the bags were part of the foreign aid received for flood victims was being sold in stores.

The Sindh government also faces scathing criticism for selling flour bags received in aid for the floods in local stores. It was later noted that this picture was from 2014 and was went viral after being shared on social media.

Authorities have claimed that UK Aid has not sent any flour bags for the flood victims. Sindh CM House issued a brief statement and clarified that the story was based on a fabricated social media post.

Advertisement

“The UK is not a partner in this programme and has not provided wheat flour. Politically motivated propaganda is being spread to undermine, discredit relief work and to divert attention from the genuine service,” the statement read.

This is a fabricated social media post that has been circulating.

The #UK is not a partner in this programme & has not provided wheat flour.

Politically motivated propaganda is being spread to undermine, discredit relief work & to divert attention from the genuine service. https://t.co/dE2kMoMahY — Sindh Chief Minister House (@SindhCMHouse) September 11, 2022

Advertisement

Also Read NDMA sends special relief package for flood-hit areas of Sindh NDMA announced special relief package for flood-hit areas of Sindh NDMA dispatched...