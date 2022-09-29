Advertisement
NEPRA approves reduction in power tariff by Rs4.87

Articles
NEPRA approves reduction in power tariff by Rs4.87

Electric supply company K-Electric

  • NEPRA agrees to reduce electricity tariff by Rs4.87 per unit
  • NEPRA said that K-Electric has proposed a reduction of Rs4.21 per unit in the fuel adjustment for August
  • Chairman NEPRA asked K-Electric regarding its strategies to reduce the production cost of electricity
KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday agreed to a reduction of the electricity tariff by Rs4.87 per unit.

A hearing was held today under the chairmanship of NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H. Farooqui regarding K-Electric’s request for fuel adjustment.

During the hearing, the case officer NEPRA said that K-Electric has proposed a reduction of Rs4.21 per unit in the fuel adjustment for August, which will give the consumers a relief of more than 7 billion rupees.

He said that the cost of K-Electric’s power generation is Rs 38 per unit while the cost of the power it purchases is Rs13.61 per unit.

On this occasion, Chairman NEPRA asked K-Electric regarding its strategies to reduce the production cost of electricity. Later, NEPRA approved the reduction in electricity price, which has been done in the context of the August monthly fuel adjustment.

