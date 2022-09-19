NFRCC instructs to ensure measures for flood victims before winter

NFRCC instructed to ensure practical measures for the flood victims before the arrival of winter

The center held a meeting in regards to the destruction caused by the recent flood

NFRCC has issued instructions saying that a joint survey to assess the damage should be completed on a war footing

KARACHI: The National Flood Response Coordination Center (NFRCC) held a meeting in regards to the destruction caused by the recent flood and instructions were issued to ensure practical measures for the victims before the arrival of winter in the calamity-hit areas.

During the meeting, a briefing was also given about the damages to human life, livestock and infrastructure in all these areas.

National Coordinator Major General Zafar Iqbal informed about the visit and aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Sindh.

According to NFRCC, the current flood is the worst destructive flood in the country’s history, which has caused many times more damage than the 2010 flood. According to the briefing, among the 33 million people affected by the floods, 16 million are children and more than 500 children are among the 1,500 deaths caused by the floods.

It was also discussed in the meeting that more than 34 million boys and girls are in urgent need of life-saving support, and there is an urgent need to protect children, especially newborns and pregnant women, from malnutrition in flood-affected areas.

On this occasion, NFRCC has issued instructions saying that a joint survey to assess the damage should be completed on a war footing and after the survey, action should be taken before winter.

