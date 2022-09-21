No chance of further monsoon rains in Karachi city

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather is likely to remain partly cloudy in Karachi Today

PMD further said that the monsoon will bring rain to Upper Punjab after which the monsoon season will end completely.

Weather will remain dry in most parts of the country

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted the monsoon season is almost near the end as there is no chance of further rains in Karachi city.

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather is likely to remain partly cloudy in Karachi today, while the minimum temperature is expected to reach 26 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to reach 34 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department said that the southwest wind is blowing at a speed of 12 to 18 km per hour in the city. Today, the forecast will remain partly cloudy, but there is no chance of rain.

The meteorological department further said that there is no possibility of more monsoon rains in Karachi now.

The Meteorological Department said that today the weather will be dry in most parts of the country, while the weather will be hot in the central and southern regions.

Sindh province

The weather will remain hot and dry in most of the districts of Sindh province today, while the weather will remain hot in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur.

Punjab province

The weather will remain hot and dry in most of the districts of Punjab province, while there is a possibility of light rain in Lahore, Gujranwala, and Sialkot.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

The weather will remain dry in most of the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, but there is a possibility of light rain with thunder in Chitral, Dir, Swat, and Kurram.

Balochistan Province

The weather will remain hot and dry in most of the districts of Balochistan.

Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir are expected to remain partly cloudy with light rain today.

It should be noted that the maximum temperature recorded today was 41 degrees Celsius in Sibi and 40 degrees Celsius in Nokundi.