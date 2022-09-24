Election Commission of Pakistan has taken an important and major decision regarding the upcoming general elections.

The commission prepared an estimate of the initial expenses of the elections, according to which the expenses of the upcoming polls will be more than 47 billion.

Federal government has assured the provision of funds to to conduct elections.

Advertisement

ISLAMBAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP) on Saturday taken an important and major decision regarding the upcoming general elections.

According to the details, Election Commission has decided to conduct general electronic voting without an electronic voting machine (EVM).

The commission has prepared an estimate of the initial expenses of the general elections, according to which the expenses of the upcoming general elections will be more than 47 billion 41 crore rupees, in which the expenses of the electronic voting machine were not included.

It is pertinent to mention here that additional expenses of 230 billion rupees had to be incurred in case of the use of the electronic voting machine.

Apart from this, 15 billion will be spent on the security of the general elections, while 4.8 billion rupees will be spent on the printing of ballot papers and 272 million rupees will be spent on the printing of voter lists including 50 crores for advertising.

Advertisement

About, 9.65 billion rupees will be spent for elections in Punjab, 3.65 billion rupees for elections in Sindh, 3.95 billion rupees for general elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 1.11 billion rupees for elections in Balochistan.

Also Read ECP adjourns hearing on violation of code of conduct in By-election till Sep 29 ECP served reminder notice to Chairman PTI Imran Khan for not appearing...

It should be remembered that the commission has sent the preliminary estimate of the expenses of the upcoming polls to the authorities concerned, on which the federal government has assured the provision of funds.