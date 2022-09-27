NAB responds in the case to the plea of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz for passport return

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) responded in the case to the plea of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz for a passport return and said the bureau does not need it.

A hearing was held in the Lahore High Court (LHC) and a full bench headed by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the case.

NAB submitted in the court that the bureau does not need the passport of Maryam Nawaz and added the opinion is about the enforcement of fundamental rights.

“The Supreme Court has said that no one can be deprived of constitutional rights even if a criminal case is registered,” said the NAB.

The court after hearing the response from NAB on the plea adjourned the hearing till October 3.

Earlier, the court sent notice to NAB to submit its response in regards to the plea submitted by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz argued before the court that NAB failed to file a reference in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case in over four years adding that Maryam got a post-arrest bail against a bond of Rs70 million however, NAB has not been able to file the reference.

Amjad Pervaiz urged the court to return her passport due to the inability of NAB in this regard.

