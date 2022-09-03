Orang-Line BRT

Sharjeel Memon said trial bus operation on the Orange Line section of the Bus Rapid Transit System in Karachi started

Karachi-Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday announced the launch of Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit System (Abdul Sattar Edhi Line).

In his tweet, Sharjeel Memon said trial bus operation on the Orange Line section of the Bus Rapid Transit System in Karachi started .The Orange Line (Abdul Sattar Edhi) Line is now ready for Karachi.

The provincial minister has said that 100% funding of the Orange Line project was done by the Sindh government. This is another gift to the people of Karachi in the field of public transport. The Orange Line will be opened for the people of Karachi from September 10.

The Orange Line corridor is 3.88 kilometres long and provides connectivity from Orangi Town to the Board Office intersection. It will merge with Green Line BRTS at the Board Office intersection.

The Orange Line project was started in 2016. It is named after the late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi.

Earlier, Provincial Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon has given a one-month target to the Sindh Mass Transit Authority to operationalise the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system’s Orange Line.

