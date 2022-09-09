Orange Line BRT to begin operation in Karachi today

KARACHI: Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) bus will begin its operation in Karachi on Saturday (today).

In a tweet, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said a simple inauguration ceremony would be held because of the flood situation.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)’s Sindh government would focus on more transport projects for the people of Sindh.

“From tomorrow Orange Line BRT ( Abdul Sattar Edhi Line ) will be open for the people of karachi. Due to current situation of Floods the opening will be in simple manner. PPP’s Sindh government will focus on more transport projects for the people of Sindh. #OrangeLineBRTKarachi” he tweeted.

Advertisement From tomorrow Orange Line BRT ( Abdul Sattar Edhi Line ) will be open for the people of karachi. Due to current situation of Floods the opening will be in simple manner. PPP’s Sindh government will focus on more transport projects for the people of Sindh. #OrangeLineBRTKarachi pic.twitter.com/q1EQPGIgQW — Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) September 9, 2022

He said the provincial government was implementing the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said thousands of citizens would get benefit from the project daily.

In May, Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon had given a one-month target to the Sindh Mass Transit Authority to operationalise the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system’s Orange Line.

A meeting chaired by Sharjeel Memon was held in which Secretary Transport Sindh Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Managing Director Sindh Mass Transit Authority Altaf Saryo and other officials of authority had participated.

Advertisement

The transport minister had sought all the issues and hindrances in the BRT Orange Line project. He had directed the secretary transport Sindh to hold meeting with Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited to expedite the pace of work on the Orange Line. He had said that he would personally talk to Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal so that the project could be operationalised.

He had said that the Orange Line should be made operational in a month to facilitate safe and comfortable travelling to the citizens of Orangi Town and adjoining areas. During the meeting, the provincial minister was given a detailed briefing on the mandate of Sindh Mass Transit Authority and mass transit projects.