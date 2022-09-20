Advertisement
Our economy needs Rs30 bn, says Imran Khan

Our economy needs Rs30 bn, says Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said Pakistan’s economy needed Rs30 billion to meet the challenges and stabilize the economy.

“Economy is in tailspin. The World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) reports predict that political unrest might lead to anarchy in the country. I fear that lest the situation go out of control,” Imran Khan said talking to digital media.

He said if the PTI came into power, they would face graver challenges comparing to the challenges that they faced in 2018. During our time, Rs3 billion was spent on vaccination and petrol prices went up, while petrol price slumped during the coalition government’s tenure, he said.

The PTI chief said no government, after Ayub Khan, paid attention to exports which grew wealth, except for the PTI. Two parties ruled for half of the 60 years of democratic government’s time, he added.

He said inflation would further rise with devaluation of rupee. The government had jacked up electricity prices to pay circular debt, he maintained adding that people would go towards stealing when they would not be able to pay the bills. Pakistan’s debt was continuously rising, he said.

Imran Khan said his government was also in the IMF programme and under pressure from the IMF to raise prices, but they took stand for their people. “We protected the masses. While, the coalition government has failed in few months in the IMF programme,” he said.

He said the contract the ruling government had signed would become the biggest problem for his future government. “Most of such contracts will expire in 2023, so after that the situation will get better,” he said.

 

 

