PAF continues medical support and rehabilitation activities

PAF has continued rehabilitation activities in flood-affected areas of KP, Sindh, Balochistan, and South Punjab.

Medical camps and mobile medical teams is also providing much-needed medical assistance to flood victims.

Pakistan Air Force has distributed 18,020 cooked food packs, 340 water bottles, and 560 ration packs to needy families.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has continued medical support, relief, and rehabilitation activities in flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, and South Punjab.

PAF through medical camps and mobile medical teams is also providing much-needed medical assistance to flood victims. PAF Medical Lab collection points are also actively involved in the diagnosis of water-borne diseases amongst flood affectees.

PAF personnel have rescued the locals stranded inside flooded homes and shifted them to safer locations while utilizing a transport fleet, helicopters, and boats. PAF troops distributed dry rations, cooked food, fresh drinking water, and other household items amongst the flood-affected populace.

During the last 24 hours, Pakistan Air Force has distributed 18,020 cooked food packs, 340 water bottles, and 560 ration packs to needy families.

Advertisement

Also Read Induction of modern aircrafts will increase the maritime surveillance capability: General Nadeem Raza According to the ISPR, the induction ceremony of ATR-77 and roll out...

Moreover, in addition to the provision of free food and shelter, 878 patients were also attended to by the medical teams of PAF.