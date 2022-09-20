PAF extends full support in the rehabilitation process

Pakistan Air Force has dedicated maximum efforts towards relief and rehabilitation operations for flood affectees

The contaminated water has further aggravated the problems of flood victims in the form of diseases.

PAF has started providing swift medical relief to counter prevailing diseases such as dengue, malaria, diarrhea, cholera, and dysentery in the flood affected areas

KARACHI: The recent massive flash floods have caused the catastrophic situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab.

To facilitate the fellow country-men during this hour of need, Pakistan Air Force has dedicated maximum efforts towards relief and rehabilitation operations for flood affectees. Recently, the contaminated water has further aggravated the problems of flood victims in the form of pandemic diseases.

PAF has started providing swift medical relief to counter prevailing diseases such as dengue, malaria, diarrhea, cholera, and dysentery in the flood affected areas. Different medical Lab Collection Points have been established for rapid diagnosis of waterborne diseases and prompt medical services are being provided to save precious lives.

PAF helicopters and transport fleets are also actively participating in transportation of food and medical supplies along with the safe evacuation of the flood victims.

During the last 24 hours, Pakistan Air Force has distributed 18,510 cooked food packs, 300 water bottles and 1920 ration packs consisting of basic food commodities amongst the needy families.

Moreover, in addition to the provision of free food and shelter, 1440 patients were also attended to by the medical teams of the Pakistan Air Force in Field Medical Camps of PAF.

