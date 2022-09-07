Advertisement
  • PAF is proud institution of the nation: CM Punjab
Lahore-Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday praised the services rendered by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) destroying the air power of the insidious enemy on September 7, 1965.

He said that PAF falcons had authored great stories of courage, bravery and valour and defeated the enemy while defending the airspace. Pakistan Air Force, once again, demonstrated its professionalism by shooting down two Indian warplanes in February 2019 for violating the Line of Control, he said.

Pervaiz Elahi said Pakistan Air Force is one of the best air forces in the world, which the nation is proud of. The nation salutes the Pakistan Air Force which is protecting the air borders of Pakistan.

Earlier, Karachi-Pakistan Air Force (PAF) released a short documentary in connection with Pakistan Defence Day.

The Directorate General Public Relations (Pakistan Air Force) has released a short documentary on the courage and bravery of Pakistan Air Force soldiers in connection with the September 1965 war, in which the air battle that took place on 01 September 1965 has been described.

 

