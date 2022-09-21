PAF medical teams treated 1,699 patients in last 24 hours

Medical Support, Relief and Rehabilitation Operations by PAF are being conducted round the clock in flood affected areas

PAF Medical Lab Collection points are promptly sampling and diagnosing the water-borne diseases amongst flood victims

PAF Emergency Response Teams are extending all-out support to the flood affectees

Advertisement

KARACHI: Medical Support, Relief and Rehabilitation Operations by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) are being conducted round the clock in flood affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab.

PAF personnel are actively engaged in timely provision of basic necessities of food, shelter, drinking water and medical assistance to the flood victims. PAF Medical Lab Collection points are promptly sampling and diagnosing the water-borne diseases amongst flood victims following which they are being provided free medical care.

During the last 24 hours, Pakistan Air Force has distributed 18,458 cooked food packs, 1,512 water bottles and 2,070 ration packs amongst the needy families. Moreover, in addition to the provision of free food and shelter while 1,699 patients were also attended by the medical teams of PAF.

PAF Emergency Response Teams are extending all-out support to the flood affectees of Rajanpur, Mitiari, Talhar, Machi, Bolani, Lashari, Norwah, Machka, Gharo, Jati, Kodario, Hajipur, Chuhar Jamali, Mirpur Khas, Saindad, Balu, Jhaal Magsi, Basti Sher Muhammad, Lakhra, Matyari, Saeedabad Shahdadkot, Sohbatpur, Basti Jageer Gabool, Fazilpur and Allah Waraio Jamali, Nasserabad, Jhal Maghsi, Jacobabad, Khyarvi, Sindhri, Sanghar, Goth Ismail, Kumhar, Sargal, Pholari, Dadu, Pagadar Shah, Mian Pota, Pashin, Qila Abdullah, Qilla Saifullaha, Thul, Sehwan, Nawab Shah, Sakrand, Esabhatti, Sukkur, Pir Patho, Uthal, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Talhar, Nawakilli, Gulistan Killi Saleh and Killi Habib-zai.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has paid tribute to the Air Force officers and men engaged in relief activities.

Advertisement

Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command, Pakistan Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Zafar Aslam had a meeting with Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaizalhi in which they discussed relief activities and rehabilitation works in the flood affected areas.

Also Read Pak army continues relief operation at PARCO pumping station Pakistan Army started an emergency operation to save the PARCO pumping station...

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi thanked Air Vice Marshal Zafar Aslam for the valuable services of the Air Force in helping and rehabilitating the flood victims.