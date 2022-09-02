Advertisement
PAF medical teams treated 2,617 patients in last 24 hours

PAF medical team treating a child in camp

Karachi- Keeping the tradition of serving the nation during natural calamities, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has come to the secure of flood affected families of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab.

PAF Bases are actively participating in relief operations in Rojhan, Fazilpur, Thul, Rajanpur, Risalpur, Hayatabad, Talhar, Mirpurkhas, Saeedabad, Nawabshah, Uch, Umer Khoso, Alipur, Dodapur, Sukkur, Sehwan, Jamshoro, Qillla Abdullah and Nowshera Kallan.

In last 24 hours, 2,617 patients were treated by the medical team of Pakistan Air Force. PAF is reaching out to the needy families whose houses have been damaged in the natural calamity.

As a humanitarian gesture 4,794 dry ration packs, 8825 cooked food packets and 705 water bottles were also distributed amongst the needy families.

Earlier, China’s International Department Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) has established a Joint Working Group (JWP) with the Pakistani side on implementing follow-up cooperation with regard to emergency disaster relief, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

