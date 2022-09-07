PAF observes September 07 as Martyrs Day

PAF observed 7th September as Martyrs’ Day at all PAF Bases throughout the country

Islamabad-Pakistan Air Force (PAF) observed 7th September as Martyrs’ Day at all PAF Bases throughout the country.

The day started with special Du’aa and Quran Khawani for the Shuhada of the 1965 & 1971 Wars and those who laid down their lives in action since the creation of Pakistan.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the Chief Guest during a Martyrs’ Day Ceremony held at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

Addressing the occasion, the Air Chief said that PAF has a proud history of sacrifice, valour, and professionalism. Brave sons of the soil have always responded to the nation’s call and marked glories with their blood during the 1948, 1965 & 1971 Wars, Ops Sentinel, and Operation Swift Retort. Pakistan Air Force has evolved due to the great legacy of our forefathers and we are striving hard for the advancement in space, electronic warfare, cyber, niche technologies, and indigenous defence capability to ensure our sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Air Chief appreciated the efforts of PAF personnel for relief and rescue operations during the recent floods. He further expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their indigenous and just struggle for self-determination. To pay homage to the martyrs, the Air Chief laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument and offered “Fateha”. Principal Staff Officers, Officers, Airmen, and PAF Civilians attended the ceremony.

Earlier in the day, a wreath-laying ceremony was also held at the grave of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, (Nishan-i-Haider) in Karachi. Air Vice Marshal Zaeem Afzal, Air Officer Commanding Southern Air Command, offered ‘Fateha’ and laid a floral wreath at the grave of the Shaheed on behalf of the Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

