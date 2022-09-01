PAF has released a short documentary on the courage and bravery of Pakistan Air Force soldiers

Air battle between Pakistan and India described in documentary

Karachi-Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Thursday released a short documentary in connection with Pakistan Defence Day.

The Directorate General Public Relations (Pakistan Air Force) has released a short documentary on the courage and bravery of Pakistan Air Force soldiers in connection with the September 1965 war, in which the air battle that took place on 01 September 1965 has been described.

Earlier, Pakistan Army postponed the Defence & Martyrs Day ceremony on September 6 in solidarity with the flood victims in the country.

The Inter-Services Public-Relations (ISPR) issued a statement saying that in solidarity with the flood-affected people of Pakistan, the central ceremony at GHQ to commemorate Defence & Martyrs Day on 6 September has been postponed.

“Pakistan Armed Forces shall continue serving our brothers and sisters struck by unprecedented floods,” the statement added.

Pakistan Army has been at the forefront of relief, rescue, and rehabilitation operations. Troops are engaged in relief operations in flood-affected areas in Sindh, Balochistan, south Punjab, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

